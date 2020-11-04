close
Wed Nov 04, 2020
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 4, 2020

Police baton charge youth protesting against railways

National

SUKKUR: Police baton-charged the youth protesting against the Pakistan Railways in Sukkur and detained seven of them. A large number of youth held a protest rally against the Pakistan Railways, claiming they were not being given Joining Orders despite clearing tests. When the rally reached near the office of the Divisional Superintendent Railways, Sukkur, the police baton charged them and took seven of them into custody. Aijaz Gadani, Rehmatullah Abbasi and others told The News that the railways authorities, Sukkur, had given letters for medical examination to 760 candidates who had qualified for different posts following the preliminary test. They charged that upon submission of their medical examination reports, the DS Railways was denying them the Joining Orders despite clearing all the requisite tests and formalities, on different pretexts.

