Two more dengue patients reported in Punjab

LAHORE: Two more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus during the last 24 hours, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in both public and private sector in Punjab to 151 this year so far, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Tuesday.

Both the patients have been confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore. Eight dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far. In Punjab, Lahore and Rawalpindi districts have registered maximum number of 78 and 16 confirmed cases of dengue virus, respectively this year so far.