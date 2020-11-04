Shibli criticising Sindh govt to hide Centre’s incompetence: Nasir Shah

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has declared federal government responsible for increasing price of flour in the country.

In a statement, the provincial minister said Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz was criticising the Sindh government for hiding incompetence of his government in the Centre. He said the wrong policies of the federal government have made the lives of common man miserable. He said flour prices are not only high in Sindh, but the rest of the country, therefore, there is no logic in declaring Sindh government responsible. He said the price of roti is less in Sindh as compared to the rest of the country. Nasir Shah said the timely and wise actions by the Sindh government to control coronavirus are being followed successfully in rest of the country.