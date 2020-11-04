close
Wed Nov 04, 2020
Soldier martyred in cross-border firing from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Terrorists opened fire from across the border on security forces on the Pak-Afghan border in the Manzaikai sector in Zhob, Balochistan, on Tuesday. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a Frontier Corps soldiers Naik Fakhr Abbas, 22, was martyred, while two soldiers were injured. Pakistan has consistently been raising the issue with Afghan authorities for effective border management on their side of the border.

