Americans vote amid robocalls to stay at home

PHILADELPHIA/WASHINGTON: After an acrimonious presidential campaign that exposed the depth of political divisions in the United States, Americans streamed to the polls on Tuesday to choose either incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden to lead a pandemic-battered nation for the next four years.



There were no signs of disruptions at polling places that some had feared after a vitriolic campaign marked by provocative rhetoric. Voters cast ballots around the country, with long lines in some locales and short lines in others. But federal and state authorities were investigating a spate of mysterious robocalls urging people to stay home on Election Day.

Ahead of Election Day, just over 100 million voters cast early ballots either by mail or in person, according to the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, driven by concerns over crowded polling places during the coronavirus pandemic as well as extraordinary enthusiasm.

The total has broken records and prompted some experts to predict the highest voting rates since 1908 and that the vote total could reach 160 million, topping the 138 million cast in 2016.

Biden, the Democratic former vice president who has spent a half century in public life, has held a consistent lead in national opinion polls over the Republican president and appeared to have multiple paths to victory in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner. At least 270 electoral votes, determined in part by a state’s population, are needed to win.

President Donald Trump has admitted losing the US presidency would not be "easy", as voters head to the polls in the final hours of a historic election. The Republican incumbent said he had not yet thought about a concession or victory speech, as he addressed party workers at their headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

Meanwhile, Democrat challenger Joe Biden headed back to his home state of Pennsylvania in a last-ditch bid to win over enough people to turn the state blue and reap its 20 Electoral College votes, the international media reports.

He was bullish about the prospect of success, writing a note on the living room wall of the home he grew up in Scranton: "From this house to the White House with the grace of God." Americans now have just a matter of hours left to decide whether to re-elect Mr Trump or make him the first one-term president since George HW Bush failed to win four more years in 1992.

And in a bid to dispel attempts to invalidate the result, a federal judge has ordered the postal service to "sweep" facilities to "ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery".

Trump is close enough in several election battleground states that he could repeat the type of upset he pulled off in 2016, when he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton despite losing the national popular vote by about 3 million ballots.

“I think we’re going to have a great night,” Trump said during an appearance in Arlington, Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington, where he thanked campaign workers. “But it’s politics and it’s elections, and you never know.”

“Winning is easy. Losing is never easy - not for me it’s not,” Trump added. Trump, looking somewhat tired and admitting his voice was “a bit choppy” after making speeches at numerous raucous rallies in the final days of the campaign, said he was not yet thinking about making a concession speech or acceptance speech.

If the election result is close, it could be days before the outcome is known, especially given the surge in voting by mail due to the pandemic. Trump said the outcome could be known on Tuesday night. Trump also said he would not declare victory prematurely, saying that “there’s no reason to play games.”

Trump has warned of "violence in the streets" as voters head to the polls and decide whether he should stay in the White House or become the first one-term US president in decades. Despite a record nearly 99 million Americans having already cast their ballot, Tuesday 3 November is the final stretch of a marathon campaign for the incumbent Republican and his Democrat challenger Joe Biden.

The face masks worn by many voters and the sight of boarded-up stores in some city centers were reminders of two big issues shaping the 2020 election, with COVID-19 still ravaging parts of the country after a summer of sometimes violence-marred protests against police brutality and racism.

While civic rights groups said they were monitoring for any signs of voter interference and law enforcement agencies were on high alert for disruption at the polls, their worst fears had not materialized by early afternoon.

In New York City, some voting lines snaked around blocks, but in many places, from Los Angeles to Detroit and Atlanta, lines were short or non-existent. Poll workers guessed this was due to an unprecedented wave of early voting. More than 100 million ballots were cast before Election Day, a new record.

In Atlanta, about a dozen voters were lined up before sunrise at the Piedmont Park Conservancy. First in line was Ginnie House, shivering in the cold, waiting to cast a vote. “I lost my absentee ballot and I’m not going to miss this vote,” said House, a 22-year-old actor and creative writing student, who had flown back to Atlanta from New York just for this purpose.

At a polling station in Houston, Texas, Andy Valadez was blowing a shofar, a trumpet used in Jewish and some Christian ceremonies. In this instance, the horn was a way to pray for a Trump victory, Valadez said.

“We want to pray for a fair election,” the 55-year-old marketing executive said, his shofar wrapped in a U.S. flag. “We believe in America and want everyone to have a safe voting experience.”

