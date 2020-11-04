COMSTECH Consortium of excellence to be launched on Nov 18

Islamabad: The OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) would launch ‘COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE)’ on November 18, 2020, comprising of leading academic and research institutions of Pakistan, and OIC member states, in the fields of science, technology, and engineering.

In Pakistan, CCoE is being launched under the ‘Science Diplomacy Initiative’ of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Government of Pakistan. This was shared by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH during a meeting with Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University and the Chairman Vice-Chancellors Committee who paid a visit to COMSTECH along with the QAU-COMSTECH Liaison Committee members to discuss various avenues of mutual cooperation and linkages with the Coordinator General COMSTECH.

Prof. Shah appreciated the initiatives taken by COMSTECH and assured his utmost cooperation to COMSTECH in implementing its various initiatives. He said that QAU would extend every sort of possible cooperation to COMSTECH in promoting science diplomacy initiative among OIC member states. Murtaza Noor Advisor Linkages and Media COMSTECH was also present on the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary further mentioned that the strategic intent of the CCoE is to create S&T interdependence among OIC member states, increase investment and trade through technology-based projects, build capacity in key areas of STEM through exchange programmes, and create Pakistan's image as scientifically leading country in OIC region through international cooperation. CCoE is being launched to help the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) among OIC Member States by providing 6-12 months research training in various fields of science, technology and engineering to over 50 young scientists/engineers (enrolled in Master/PhD programmes) every year in collaboration with prominent higher education institutions of Pakistan.