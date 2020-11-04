close
Wed Nov 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2020

National Skills University VC visits CUI

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2020

Islamabad : Vice Chancellor National Skills University, Professor Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar called on Rector COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal in his office to hold discussions on enhancing Academic cooperation between NSU and CUI here on Monday.

Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar informed Rector CUI about the recent developments at the National Skills University, that were aimed at providing skill-based education to young people. Prof. Afzal stressed the need for Open Learning and affirmed his commitment towards sharing of resources required to build national institutions.

