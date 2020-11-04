Visitors spot culprits stealing wood from F-9 Park

Islamabad : The vigilant visitors spotted a group of people that was busy illegally loading wood on the vehicles from inside the F-9’s Fatima Jinnah Park to sell them out for financial gains.

The issue was immediately brought to the notice of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) that has launched an inquiry into this incident.

According to the details, the same group of people was also seen by other visitors at the park a few days back. They used small and big vehicles to steal wood from the premises of the park and fled through the broken boundary wall.

Some visitors also claimed that they had seen the people last week who collected wood from the park and brought it out using motorbikes and bicycles.

The boundary wall touching Jinnah Avenue and 9th Avenue has been damaged at several points that are being used to steal wood from the park.

Ironically, the incidents of stealing wood have occurred at the time when the civic authorities in coordination with the civil society organizations and students are planting saplings to increase tree cover in the Fatima Jinnah Park.

The park is famous for its green look due to numerous trees that provide a natural environment to the visitors who come here for a walk and physical exercises.

The CDA’s Director General Environment in his official version assured that they would look into the matter of stealing wood from the Fatima Jinnah Park and take appropriate action against the culprits involved in it.

The data shared by the CDA’s environment wing stated that the civic agency planted some 18,000 trees of 32 different kinds in the F-9 Park in the last few years.