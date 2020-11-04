12 held, drugs recovered

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police arrested 12 criminals from various areas of the city and recovered heroin, hashish, wine as well as weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Lohi Bher Police arrested drug peddler Muhammad Shah and recovered 5.264-kilogram heroin from him.

Kohsar Police arrested 03 drug peddlers Ziafat, Sajjad and Kashif and recovered 3.515 kilograms hashish from their possession.

Further-More Aabpara Police arrested two bootleggers Kawish Masih and Andeyas Masih and recovered 30 wine bottles from their possession.

Karachi Company Police arrested Qaisar Yaqoob and recovered 07 wine bottles from him.

Homicide Unit police recovered one 30 bore pistol from the possession of Shoaib. Shams Colony Police arrested accused Muhammad Waseem and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Khanna Police arrested accused Abdullah and one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

Sihala Police arrested accused Aqib Javed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and the further legal proceeding is underway against them.