7 more educational institutions sealed

Islamabad : Seven more educational institutions were sealed in the Islamabad Capital Territory on Tuesday after the detection of coronavirus cases among staff members and students.

The police got the buildings vacated before sealing them.

Officials of the district administration said the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination had ordered the immediate sealing of colleges and schools, mostly privately-owned, for five days.

An order was also issued for the building disinfection and coronavirus testing of all exposed staff members and students.

Also, all close contacts of the confirmed cases will be quarantined for 14 days.

An official of the district administration said several educational institutions were sealed more than once over the detection of COVID-19 cases, while those found to be infection-free were de-sealed.

He said around 60 schools, colleges and universities, both private and public sector ones, had so far been sealed after two or more students and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.