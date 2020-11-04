Education ministers meet tomorrow

Islamabad : The education ministers will meet tomorrow (Thursday) here to discuss the growing incidence of coronavirus among staff members and students of schools, colleges and universities in the country.

The inter-provincial education ministers meeting was convened by minister for federal education and professional training Shafqat Mahmood.

To be chaired by minister Shafqat Mehmood, it will be attended by the provincial, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir's education ministers via video conference.

The participants will discuss ways and means to stem the spread of coronavirus in educational institutions, activities of academic calendar and board exams, especially for eighth grade.

The universities, colleges and schools had resumed in-person learning in September after the pandemic-induced six months long break.

Minister Shafqat Mehmood has already declared that educational institutions were not being closed as rumours suggested.