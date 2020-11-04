One death, 201 new cases reported from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Over 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 have been reported in a day, on Tuesday for the third time in last eight days after nearly four months showing that the second wave of the outbreak has started hitting much harder this region of the country.

In the last 24 hours, coronavirus claimed another life from the twin cities taking the death toll to 549 while as many as 201 new patients have been tested positive from ICT and Rawalpindi taking the tally to 27265 which is 2,665 more than the number of total cases so far reported from Balochistan, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan combined. To date, a total of 24600 cases have been reported from GB, AJK and Balochistan.

It is also important to note here that the virus has so far claimed a total of 342 lives from AJK, GB and Balochistan combined while in twin cities, 549 COVID-19 patients have so far died of the disease.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that a 24-year old female patient belonging to Naseerabad area in Rawalpindi died of the disease at Shifa International Hospital in the last 24 hours taking death toll from Rawalpindi district to 327. The patient died on Tuesday was one of the youngest patients so far died of COVID-19 in the region.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 154 patients have been tested positive from ICT. To date, a total of 20243 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the federal capital of which 18,261 have recovered while 222 have lost their lives. The number of active cases that are continuously on the rise in ICT was recorded as 1,760 on Tuesday.

On the other hand, 47 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi on Tuesday taking the tally to 7,022 of which 6,388 have recovered.

At present, a total of 29 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district and 278 confirmed patients have been in home isolation, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.