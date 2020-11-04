Wasa regularises 51 employees

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has regularised 51 contract employees of grade 16 and grade 17 here Tuesday. Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz announced the move and said that the regularisation of 51 contractual employees was approved by Wasa Regulation Committee.

Regular employees include 22 SDOs, two chemists, one assistant director admin, two assistant directors P&D, one assistant director GIS, seven assistant directors computer, one junior programmer, one assistant director social mobiliser and one assistant chemist. The list also included the names of eight computer supervisors and four senior accountants.

Wasa MD Syed Zahid Aziz, DMDA FA & R Muhammad Naveed Mazhar, Director Admin Asif Fiaz, Director Finance Athar Mahmood and a representative of housing department participated in the committee.