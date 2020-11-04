LAHORE:A meeting was held to celebrate ‘Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) Week’ here on Tuesday at Lahore Arts Council.

The meeting was chaired by Alhamra Executive Director Saman Rai. During the meeting, it was also decided to highlight Islamic cultural heritage in full during the week. Speaking at the meeting, Saman Rai said, “Love for Prophet of Allah (PBUH) is an integral part of our faith and Islam is a complete code of life that teaches peace, love and affection for everyone. Alhamra is hosting an exhibition based on the name of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), which is a part of Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) week. In this exhibition, more than 100 works of art by 70 artists from all over the country are displayed. A workshop on Islamic calligraphy is also being organised which will continue throughout the week. In which eminent calligraphers of the country will impart their skills to young artists.”