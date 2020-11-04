Education a must to check diseases

LAHORE:Former Punjab governor and Chairman Board of Management of Institute of Public Health Lt-Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool has said without providing educational opportunities, skills and empowerment to women, their health and problems cannot be resolved.

“The breast cancer is spreading fast in our country and on average 90,000 new cases and 40,000 deaths occurred annually in Pakistan,” he said while addressing an awareness seminar on Breast Cancer organised by IPH, here on Tuesday.

Addressing the seminar, ex-principal Fatima Jinnah Medical College Prof Dr Abdul Majeed Ch said a number of breast cancer patients leave their treatment after operations due to which this curable disease convert into a life threatening disease.

Prof Dr Rubina Suhail of SIMS said that Oral contraceptive medicines have no role in breast cancer spread. Dr Zahid Asghar pathologist was of the view that breast cancer is spreading in Pakistan like hypertension and diabetes and besides older women young girls are also becoming victims of this disease. CEO Pink Ribbon Initiatives Pakistan Umer Aftab also addressed the seminar.