Seven corona deaths reported in Punjab

LAHORE:Seven Covid-19 patients died and another 340 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Tuesday.

The toll of fatalities reached 2,372 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 104,894 in the province. Out of a total of 104,894 infections in Punjab, as many as 102,114 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 9,030 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,611,292 in the province. After 2,372 fatalities and recovery of a total of 97,498 patients, 5,024 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

dengue: Two more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus during the last 24 hours, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in both public and private sector in Punjab to 151 this year so far, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Tuesday.

Both the patients have been confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore. Eight dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered.

No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far. In Punjab, Lahore and Rawalpindi districts have registered maximum number of 78 and 16 confirmed cases of dengue virus, respectively this year so far.