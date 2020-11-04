Large penalties for minor errors could lower morale of force: IG

LAHORE:Punjab IG has said large penalties for minor errors and irregularities could lead to low morale of the force and therefore the disciplinary matrix formulated by the Central Police Office should be taken into consideration while giving punishments and officers who give major punishment to subordinate staff without regular inquiry should be made answerable for this by sending explanatory letters to such officers.

The IG was speaking at a meeting held at Central Police Office here on Tuesday with regard to punishment of the force. He said if Appellant Authority deems it necessary to reinvestigate a matter (Denovo Inquiry) then a regular inquiry officer should be appointed and time frame should be fixed.

He said by November 10, all RPOs and DPOs should complete audit of their offices and inform the Additional IG Establishment about the latest status of appeals filed by the officials, show-cause notices issued to them and decisions to be taken in this regard.

He directed the Additional IG Operations to upgrade the feature in the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) through DIG IT which must have timely update record of appeals of all officers and personnel and decisions taken on them.

He said the Appellant Authority should ensure that all the appeals filed by the officers are decided in a timely manner and explanatory letters should be written to the officers who are delaying the appeals of the police personnel.