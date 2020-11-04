Tik Tok video bid hurts two friends

LAHORE:Two friends were injured while making a Tik Tok video with a gun at their office in the limits of Sundar police on Tuesday. The injured identified as Daood and Abdul Rehman were friends and dealt in property business. Condition of Daood, who got wound in the head, was stated to be critical.

Body: The body of a man has been recovered from canal in the limits of Haier police area on Tuesday. Some passersby spotted the body of a man floating in the canal and informed the police. Body has been fished out and shifted to morgue.

Woman dies: A 25-year-old woman expired in hospital on Tuesday, a few days after she was set on fire by the friend of her former husband in the Bhatti Gate area.

The victim lived alone after taking Khula through the court. On the day of the incident, accused Asif, who happened to be a friend of the victim’s husband came to her house and set her on fire after exchanging hot words with her. The accused also received burns while setting the victim on fire. The injured woman ‘M’ was admitted to hospital where she died. Police shifted the body to morgue.

arrested: Lahore police arrested 283 members of 119 gangs involved in serious incidents in the month of October. Around 1,129 proclaimed offenders, 366 court absconders and 315 habitual offenders were arrested. Eleven cases of blind murders were traced while 27 incidents of robbery were traced. Similarly, 231 cases were registered against those who uploaded videos of firing in the air on social media and displayed weapons and 630 accused involved in drug trafficking were arrested. Police arrested 100 gamblers and 34 kite-makers and sellers.

FIRs: Police in crackdowns on professional beggars have registered 358 FIRs during the last two months.

Sadr Division police arrested 174, Civil Lines Division 144, City Division Police 104, Model Town Division 109, Iqbal Town Division 94 and Cantt Division police arrested 76 beggars. Around 701 beggars including 301 men, 398 women and two transgenders involved in begging were taken into custody in collaboration with Child Protection Bureau and Social Welfare Department.

Two hit to death: Two persons were killed and one seriously injured when a speeding trailer dashed into a rickshaw on Multan Road, Tuesday. Eyewitnesses said that the trailer driver had lost control over the vehicle due to over-speeding. As a result, the trailer ran over a rickshaw, killing two persons on the spot and injuring one. The injured man was shifted to hospital where his condition was said to be precarious.

murder case: Kahna Investigation police arrested three people on murder charges. One Sher Khan had allegedly raped his real aunt at home a few months ago. The victim’s brother Shahid wanted to take revenge from Sher Khan. He along with his friends Zaheer and Qaiser took Sher Khan to Laliyani canal on the pretext of swimming and shot him dead there and threw his body in the canal.