Sahulat bazaars selling edibles at affordable prices: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting of the Price Committee to review the quality and prices of basic commodities at Sahulat bazaars here on Tuesday.

The minister reviewed the prices and quality of commodities as well as action against profiteers and hoarders and future strategy in 31 Sahulat bazaars of Lahore. She inquired about the supply chain of tomatoes, potatoes, onions, flour and sugar and measures to bring down prices.

She said, “All edibles and essential commodities are available at affordable prices at Sahulat bazaars. People are visiting the bazaars in large number due to better prices. The quality of edibles is assessed by the Punjab Food Authority. With reduction in flour prices, the bag of 20-kg is available at a price of Rs 840. The quality and standard of flour is same as in open market. The government has also decided to make available unpacked flour for customers requiring small quantities. The arrangements are monitored on daily basis and relief is being provided to people.” She said, “Rains in Sindh in the recent past have affected tomatoes production disrupting the demand and supply mechanism of tomatoes in the entire country. At this of the year, tomatoes price usually see yearly spike. Sugar is available at Sahulat bazaars at Rs 85 and people may buy it from there. We are trying our best to provide maximum relief to people.”

Meanwhile, Dr Yasmin Rashid visited NA-125 here on Tuesday. The minister visited chairman Jehangir Khan to condole with him over the murdered of his nephew Sher Khan and death of PTI worker Kaka in the constituency.

The minister noted complaints of the local residents and ordered the officials concerned to resolve them. The minister also met female political workers of the area. The minister said, “I came here to condole the demise of Kaka and Sher Khan. All out efforts are being made to resolve problems of the area. Officials concerned have been asked to resolve the problems of people in the constituency on priority. Thirty-one Sahulat bazaars have been set up in Lahore. The PTI government believes in meaningful service, not pointless claims. Imran Khan wants to provide maximum relief to people living below poverty line.”

WORKSHOP: The Policy and Strategic Planning Unit (PSPU) conducted a training session on SOPs for visiting Basic Health Units & Rural Health Centres, workplace ethics, conflict resolution and effective communication skills for Monitoring & Evaluation Assistants (MEAs) of Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department from all over Punjab.