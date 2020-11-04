CM Usman Buzdar seeks worldwide ban on blasphemy

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Muslims have emotional attachment with Holy Prophet (PBUH) and they prefer it to everything.

Addressing the presser at his office on Tuesday, the chief minister emphasised that the West must understand that Muslims can sacrifice their lives but any disrespect to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is intolerable in any manner. It is regrettable that abhorrent attempts have been made in Denmark, Norway and other countries. Students were forcibly shown blasphemous sketches in the garb of freedom of expression in France and this is, indeed, an evil attempt to hurt the feeling of the Muslims, the CM said. He said that nefarious attempts were totally intolerable and the government condemned profane sketches in the strongest possible words.

The chief minister demanded the United Nations put a worldwide ban on all such blasphemous attempts against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and other Prophets. He said he was deeply sad over this despicable attempt. If anyone is upset over questioning the genuineness of holocaust, why the emotions of 1.75 billion Muslims are hurt, again and again, he asked. He demanded the OIC and other bodies proactively respond to it so that no one could dare to repeat it.

The chief minister disclosed that the government had decided to officially celebrate Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Aalmeen (PBUH) Week in Rabi-ul-Awwal every year.

He announced Rehmatul-lil-Aalmeen Scholarship with an initial grant of Rs500 million adding that half the amount would be utilised for giving stipends to position- holders while rest of the money would be utilised on the needy matriculate students for further studies. This fund will be increased every year and Rehmatul-lil-Aalmeen Chairs were also being established in government-run universities, he added.

The CM announced that Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Aalmeen (PBUH) Week would be celebrated with religious fervour every year and committees would be constituted. Provincial Minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Special Assistant for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and others will be included in ministerial committee while secretariat level committee will also be constituted. The celebrations will start from next week and schedule will be announced, he said.

To a question, the CM said that journalists will be given good news about Sehat Insaf Cards. To another question that he regularly meets with MPs and held a meeting with Azhar Abbas Chandia MPA on Monday, he said he took everybody along. Any anti-state act is intolerable as we are Pakistanis and it is our only identity, he stressed.

OPP: Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday and condemned nefarious campaign against the state institutions.

The CM directed for vigorously projecting pro-Pakistan narrative of Prime Minister Imran Khan along with public welfare initiatives. The CM said slanderous campaign against institutions is, in fact, a conspiracy to weaken the country and the government will defend institutions at every level.

Earlier, Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Firdous Market underpass on Monday night and expressed displeasure over the delay of the project.

Taking action upon the complaints of traders, the chief engineer has been removed from his post while DG and Additional DG of Lahore Development Authority have been issued show-cause notices. The CM demanded a final deadline be given and issued directions for early completion of the project.