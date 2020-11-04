GB residents should look at PPP’s bad governance in Sindh: PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders said on Tuesday they were surprised by speeches of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Gilgit-Baltistan, but people of the region should look at the “bad governance and corruption” in the party’s 13-year rule in the Sindh province.

Addressing at a press conference, PTI Karachi President and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman said Bilawal would also destroy Gilgit like Sindh. “Is he providing five-star facilities in Sindh hospitals? In 13 years, the Sindh government had looted a lot of money. The PPP bought medicines worth Rs90 crore during the lockdown,” he said.

A road worth Rs1 billion was to be built in Sukkur, but where the Rs4 billion allocated for this had gone, he said, adding that Rs300 million were spent in the name of vaccines, but there was no vaccine for dogs.

Zaman said the Sindh government considered the treasury of the province as its fiefdom. Instead of spending Sindh’s money on the people of the province, the provincial government sought ways of corruption and consumed the money, he alleged. He said NAB had received Rs35 billion from Sindh through plea bargain.