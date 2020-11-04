JI’s women activists protest against blasphemous sketches

Scores of women demonstrators in a protest arranged by the Jamaat-e-Islami on Tuesday condemned the publication and the public display of blasphemous sketches in France. The party’s women wing gathered on New MA Jinnah Road and condemned the blasphemous caricatures as a sacrilegious attack on their faith.

The protesters flayed French President Emmanuel Macron for defending the publication of sketches. Carrying banners inscribed with slogans – such as, ‘We will sacrifice everything for the respect of our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’ – they raised slogans against “anti-Muslim evil designs”. In his telephonic address, JI Pakistan chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq said the love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the soul of the faith and had always been an inseparable part of the Muslim identity.

“Throughout the history, Muslims all over the world defended the inviolability of the sanctity of the Prophet (PBUH) whenever it came under offence; we will never tolerate any attack against the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” said Senator Siraj.

He urged the government to immediately convene a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Conference where member countries should “pass a law to proscribe profanity against the Prophet (PBUH)”.

“There is a dire need to awaken Muslim rulers who are still in a deep slumber as more than 1.6 billion Muslims are condemning the blasphemous act in France,” he said. “Such actions of the West are a result of their narrow-mindedness.”

He praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for “his courageous step to denounce this heinous act”, adding that the JI had raised this issue in the Senate. He said the French mission in Islamabad should be sent back home and Muslim countries should ensure

boycotting French products.