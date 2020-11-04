Man who ‘married 13-year-old Arzoo after her forcible conversion’ remanded in police custody

A judicial magistrate on Tuesday remanded a mam in police custody for three days for allegedly abducting 13-year-old Christian girl, Arzoo, forcibly converting her to Islam and then marrying her.

The investigation officer, Inspector Shariq Ahmed Siddiqui, presented Syed Azhar Ali before the JM-XXIII of the South district, Muhammad Ali Dall, following the suspect’s arrest at the hands of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell.

The IO pleaded with the judge to grant him the physical remand of the suspect to conduct his DNA test and arrest his accomplices -- brothers Syed Shariq Ali and Syed Mohsin Ali and friend Danish -- who have been absconding since obtaining bail from the same court.

The defence counsel for Azhar, Chaudhry Muhammad Ramzan opposed the remand, arguing that the arrest of his client had been made in violation of the restraining order passed by the Sindh High Court on October 27.

He said the FIR of the incident was simply lodged under Section 364-A (abduction) of the Pakistan Penal Code; therefore, the ingredients of the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act, 2013, could not be subsequently incorporated in the case.

He added that Arzoo had already stated before the SHC that she had contracted marriage with his client of her free will and had not been forced by anyone to do so. He said that if anyone was of the opinion that the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act was relevant to the matter, they may register a separate FIR.

He pleaded with the court to discharge his client under Section 63 (discharge of person apprehended by the magistrate) of the Criminal Procedure Code or to send him to jail in judicial custody as he may not be safe in the police custody.

The complainant’s counsel -- Riyaz Abbasi, Luke Victor and Jibran Nasir -- contended that the SHC order had been modified on November 2 and on the basis of the same order Arzoo had been recovered and sent to the Panah shelter home. They said the law did not bar the court or the investigation agency from inserting provisions of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act in the FIR as the age of Arzoo was 13 years.

They asserted that the DNA test on Azhar was an essential requirement for the final conclusion of this matter; therefore, it must be conducted without further ado.

State prosecutor Abdul Rehman Thaheem seconded the arguments of the investigation officer and the complainant’s attorneys, and stated that victim was a 13- year-old-girl; therefore, the inclusion of Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act in the case was right. He requested the judge for granting police custody of Azhar for interrogation and the completion of the investigation and other legal formalities.

After listening to the arguments from all the sides, the judge observed that it appears that the FIR was registered under Section 364-A (abduction) of the PPC; however, later on the provisions of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act were inserted in this matter by the investigation agency on the basis of the marriage between Azhar and Arzoo, who is underage.

“Therefore, such addition of provisions of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act in this matter by the investigation agency in other words appears to be the consequences of the act of marriage between the suspect and the victim of this matter,” he noted.

He said that in order to determine the question whether the provisions of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act can be inserted in this matter or otherwise, he may refer here to Section 179 (accused triable in district where act is done or where consequence ensues) and 180 (place of trial where act is offence by reason of relation to other offence) of the CrPC.

He added that there is no bar on the reinvestigation in a criminal case, and the police authorities are at liberty to file a supplementary charge sheet even after the submission of the final investigation report.

The judge sent Azhar in police custody for interrogation with the directive to the IO to produce him in the court on November 6. The IO was also directed to get a coronavirus screening test on the suspect done and submit a report at the next hearing.