Covid-19 kills six, infects 521 in Sindh

Six more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 521 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,639 in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 7,889 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 521 people, or seven per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 1,672,427 tests, which have resulted in 147,295 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent. He said that 5,380 patients are currently under treatment: 5,092 in self-isolation at home, two at isolation centres and 286 at hospitals, while 191 patients are in critical condition, of whom 27 are on life support.

He added that 302 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 139,276, which shows a 95 per cent recovery rate. The CM said that out of the 521 fresh cases of Sindh, 379 (or 73 per cent) have been reported in Karachi: 143 new patients from District East, 118 from District South, 70 from District Central, 23 from District Korangi, 19 from District Malir and six from District West.

Hyderabad has reported 28 new cases, Kambar 11, Jamshoro eight, Umerkot six, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas and Sujawal seven each, Shikarpur and Jacobabad five each, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar four each, Badin three, Matiari, Naushehroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta two each, and Khairpur and Larkana one each, he added.

The chief executive warned that since the number of cases is rising with every passing day, everyone in the province needs to take care while they go out and meet people.