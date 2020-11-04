SBP Whites edge SBP Greens in handball final

LAHORE: SBP Whites defeated SBP Greens by 15-12 after a tough contest in the final of a handball event organised in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday by Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh were the guests of honour on this occasion.