Wed Nov 04, 2020
November 4, 2020

SBP Whites edge SBP Greens in handball final

November 4, 2020

LAHORE: SBP Whites defeated SBP Greens by 15-12 after a tough contest in the final of a handball event organised in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday by Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh were the guests of honour on this occasion.

