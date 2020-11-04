Lahore Tigers, Sky Seniors win

LAHORE: Lahore Tigers beat Sparco Paints while Sky Seniors crushed Hajvery Sports in 21st National Seniors Cricket Cup Central Punjab leg here on Tuesday.

In the first match played at Shah Faisal Cricket Ground, Lahore Tigers won by 46 runs. Batting first, they scored 239/9 in 30 overs. Haroon Rasheed scored 53, Shahzad Butt 45, Farhan Khan 37, Sohail Idrees 34 and Javaid Malik 21 not out. Saqib Butt got 2/36, Abdul Waheed 2/39, Hussain 2/40 and Imran Sultan 2/51.

Sparco Paints were all out for 193. Kashif Rasheed scored 83 and Muhammad Umer 34. Shahzad Butt got 3/14 and Zaheer Ahmad 2/37.

At Cricket Centre Ground, Sky Seniors won by 147 runs. Batting first, they scored 270/6 in 30 overs. Mian Yasir scored 69, Muhammad Saeed 48, Aga Naveed 27, Rana Tariq 24, Sarwar Bhatti 47 not out and Tahir Khan 27. Mirza Shahbaz got 2/21, Afzal Bashir 2/37 and Jamil Ahmad 2/47.