Wed Nov 04, 2020
AFP
November 4, 2020

Covid-19 rules France’s Moutet out of Paris Masters

Sports

AFP
November 4, 2020

PARIS: French tennis player Corentin Moutet has tested positive for coronavirus and withdrawn from the ongoing Paris Masters tournament, the ATP announced on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Moutet had been set to face Marin Cilic in the second round after beating Italian Salvatore Caruso on Monday, but instead the former US Open champion has been given a walkover into the last 16.

“After confirmation of a positive Covid-19 test on November 3, Corentin Moutet has been removed from the draw and placed in isolation,” the ATP said in a statement.

Several French players have tested positive for the virus in recent months, including Benoit Paire, Lucas Pouille and Fiona Ferro.

