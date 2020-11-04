Zimbabwe snatch vital victory from jaws of defeat

RAWALPINDI: Zimbabwe were put on the points table of World Cup 2023 Super Series with a dramatic Super Over win against Pakistan here at the Pindi Stadium Tuesday.

It was left to Musa Khan to strike two boundaries in the last of Blessing Muzarabani’s (5-49) scheduled over to take the game to the Super Over. Muzarabani then sent Pakistan packing for just 2, taking both the wickets in the Super Over enabling Brenden Taylor (1 not out) and Sikandar Raza (4 not out) to guide tourists home and get ten points on offer in the last of the three-match One-Day series.

“I bowled to a proper line and length to take my team home,” Man-of-the-match Muzarabani said following his team’s exciting win. Muzarabani took seven wickets in all in the match and made things really difficult for Pakistan batsmen.

The hosts were faltered on the two occasions — first failing to cash on a quality ton by Babar Azam (125) and then making a complete mess of the opportunity coming their way in Super Over. Both times it was batting that let the home team down.

Following a jittery start to the competitive 279-run winning target, that saw Pakistan losing three top-order batsmen for just 20, and then 151-6, Babar Azam (125) and Wahab Riaz (52) combined in 100 runs stand for the seventh wicket to keep the home team’s run chase alive. The pair added 100 runs off 95 balls.

Wahab who struck three boundaries and three sixes together with Babar gave Pakistan the hope of catching up the target. Once he lost his wicket things got tight for Pakistan. Babar’s scalp proved a decisive blow for Pakistan.

“We made many mistakes in the match including dropping so many catches and then not coming to the terms in batting. Our batsmen definitely have flaws that were exploited fully by our opponents. It is always a sad thing to hit a hundred and then end up on the losing side,” Babar said after an unexpected loss against a weak Zimbabwe team.

Pakistan skipper reached his first ODI hundred as a captain and 12th in all with a single on his 105th delivery of the innings. By that time, he had dispatched 12 boundaries. In all, he struck 13 fours and one six during his run a ball knock.

Earlier, Sean Williams’ (118 not out) powerful knock undone exciting bowling display upfront from speedster Mohammad Hasnain (5-26) who returned with his best ODI figures during his short career. Hasnain removed Chamu Chibhabha (0) on a bouncy off-stump delivery and had Brian Chari (9) bowled neck and crop soon after getting the important wicket of Craig Ervine (1).

During the second spell, Hasnain removed Brendon Taylor (56) and later Wessly Madhevere (33). Williams also was dropped two runs later by debutant Khushdil Shah at midwicket and by Shaheen Shah Afridi (0-32) soon after his own bowling. These all lucky escapes, however, could not deter his resolve to held Zimbabwe innings together.

Williams’ 135-ball unbeaten knock was studded with 13 boundaries and one six.

Musa, Wahab Riaz (1-65) and Iftikhar Ahmed (0-60) were expensive on a pitch that offered little assistance to pace and spin especially when the ball got old.

Score Board

Zimbabwe won toss

Zimbabwe

B. Chari b Hasnain 9

*C. Chibhabha c Ahmed b Hasnain 0

C. Ervine c Rizwan b Hasnain 1

B. Taylor c Khushdil b Hasnain 56

S. Williams not out 118

W. Madhevere c and b Hasnain 33

Sikandar Raza b Riaz 45

D. Tiripano not out 1

Extras (lb5, nb1, w9) 15

Total (6 wickets, 50 overs) 278

Did not bat: R. Ngarava, B. Muzarabani, T. Chisoro

Fall: 1-0, 2-4, 3-22, 4-106, 5-181, 6-277

Bowling: Afridi 10-1-42-0 (w3), Hasnain 10-3-26-5 (1w), Musa 10-0-80-0 (2w), Riaz 10-0-65-1 (2w), Ahmed 10-0-60-0

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq b Muzarabani 4

Fakhar Zaman lbw b Ngarava 2

*Babar Azam c Taylor b Muzarabani 125

Haider Ali lbw b Ngarava 13

Mohammad Rizwan b Tiripano 10

Iftikhar Ahmed b Tiripano 18

Khushdil Shah c Taylor b Muzarabani 33

Wahab Riaz c Williams b Muzarabani 52

Shaheen Shah Afridi c Raza b Muzarabani 2

Musa Khan not out 9

Mohammad Hasnain not out 3

Extras (lb1, nb1, w5) 7

Total (9 wickets, 50 overs) 278

Fall: 1-4, 2-6, 3-20, 4-51, 5-88, 6-151, 7-251, 8-266, 9-266

Bowling: Muzarabani 10-1-49-5 (w3), Ngarava 9-0-62-2, Chisoro 7-0-48-0, Tiripano 7-0-39-2 (2w) Raza 10-0-42-0 (1nb), Williams 7-0-37-0

Result: Zimbabwe won on Super Over

Man of the Match: B Muzarabani (Zimbabwe)

Umpires: Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (Pakistan). TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (Pakistan)