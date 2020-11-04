Tayyab crashes out of Qatar Classic

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam crashed out of the $175,000 Qatar Classic in Doha on Monday.

England’s unseeded Richie Fallows thrashed unseeded Tayyab Aslam 11-5, 11-9, 11-9 in 41 minutes in the first round of this PSA Platinum tournament.

Tayyab was the only Pakistani player in this event. He will now participate in the BISL International Squash Championship and Pakistan International Squash Tournament to be held in November and December, respectively.