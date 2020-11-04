Okolie gets world title shot on Joshua undercard

LONDON: Lawrence Okolie will fight Poland’s Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s bout with Kubrat Pulev in London next month, promoters announced Monday.

British boxer Okolie will bid for a maiden world title in his home city on December 12 when Joshua puts his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts on the line against Bulgaria’s Pulev at the O2 Arena.

The 27-year-old Okolie, unbeaten in 14 professional fights including 11 knockouts, won the European cruiserweight title with a seventh-round stoppage of Yves Ngabu in October last year.

“It has been a long and hard road to get here,” said Okolie in a statement issued by promoters Matchroom Boxing. “I’m very excited and blessed to have this opportunity. I’ll be grabbing it with both hands.

“I will become Britain’s next world champion on December 12.” Okolie added former two-time world champion Glowacki was a “great fighter” who is going to be my “biggest test on paper as a professional”. “I have to be on my A game, and I will be,” Okolie insisted.