Sindh-Southern Punjab match evenly poised in 2nd XI QT

KARACHI: Bowlers continued to dominate the fourth round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2nd XI) as 16 wickets fell on the second day in the match between Sindh and Southern Punjab and 11 wickets in the match between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Here at SBP Ground, 16 wickets fell as the match hung in balance with Southern Punjab leading by 126 runs with three second innings wickets in hand against Sindh.

Earlier, resuming their first innings at 52-1, Sindh were bowled out for 149 in 62.1 overs. Shehzar Mohammad scored a 137-ball 47, hitting five fours. Saad Ali was other notable scorer with 29 from 67 balls.

For Southern Punjab, Ali Usman took six wickets for 34 runs. Ali Shafiq and Zia ul Haq grabbed two wickets apiece.

At stumps, Southern Punjab in their second innings were 149 for seven in 48 overs. Zain Abbas top-scored with a 63-ball 37, laced with three fours and a six. Rameez Alam (26 off 82 balls) and Zia-ul-Haq (18 off 17 balls) were at the crease. Sindh’s Abrar Ahmed took three wickets for 46.

Here at the KCCA Stadium, a 109-run opening partnership from Central Punjab’s Imran Dogar and Farhan Khan helped their side to an overall lead of 207 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with two second innings wickets in hand.

Having taken a five-run lead in the first innings, Central Punjab were 202 for eight in 85 overs when bails were drawn. Imran top-scored with a 155-ball 74, which included six fours and two sixes. Farhan’s 126-ball 45 innings included four boundaries. Bilawal Iqbal scored an unbeaten 38 from 88 balls, laced with four fours and a six. Asif Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for KP taking four wickets for 60.

Earlier, resuming their first innings on 100 for seven, KP were bowled out for 133 in 44.2 overs.

Here at TMC Ground, Awais Zia’s century and Jalat Khan’s five-wicket haul put Balochistan in a commanding position against Northern. Resuming their innings on 134-3, Balochistan piled up 375-8 in 83 overs, courtesy 108 from opener Awais. He struck 12 fours and three sixes in his 135 balls innings. Akbar-ur-Rehman contributed 79 from 121 balls, hitting six fours. Shahbaz Khan chipped in with an unbeaten 62 from 86 balls, laced with two fours and a six.

For Northern, Farhan Shafiq took four wickets for 147, while Raja Farzan Khan grabbed three wickets.

In reply, Northern in their second innings were 112 for five from 36 overs when bails were drawn. Jalat Khan took all five wickets to fall, giving away 60 runs.

Ziad Khan (59 off 103 balls) and Jamal Anwar (0 from 18 balls) will resume their innings today with Northern still trailing by 94 runs.