England rest Archer and Stokes for South Africa ODIs

LONDON: England’s Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran will be rested from the one-day international leg of the 50-over world champions’ tour of South Africa, it was announced on Tuesday.

But with the 2021 T20 World Cup on the horizon, the three players were all included in the squad for the three Twenty20s, which start later this month, ahead of the three-match ODI series.

Players will be confined to bio-secure bubbles during the tour as they were during the English international season.

Archer, Stokes and Curran have all been in a new bubble while taking part in the Indian Premier League tournament, which is being staged in the United Arab Emirates due to the coronavirus.

Fast bowler Archer, a hero of last year’s World Cup final win, spent 87 days in the England bubble.

Star all-rounder Stokes missed a chunk of the English season to spend time with his ill father in New Zealand but left-arm seamer Curran appeared in both red and white-ball internationals.

England national selector Ed Smith, defending the decision to rest the trio, pointed out how the side’s improved white-ball form had coincided with more players being allowed to participate in the IPL.

“If you look at the commitment shown to England by those three players — Curran, Archer and Stokes — and their big performances in an England shirt, I don’t think anyone could question their commitment to the cause,” Smith said.

“Clearly multi-format players, who also play franchise cricket, so the players we’re talking about — (Jos) Buttler, Stokes, Archer and Curran — are people who need some rest and we, as selectors, are very mindful of that.