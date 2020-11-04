National Road Cycling C’ship from Nov. 12

KARACHI: The 5th National Road Cycling Championship will be held here from November 12-15.

Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) president Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that the preparations are in full swing. He said that SSGC, Bikestan Crank Addicts, POF Wah, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad will participate in the championship. The championship has four categories: individual time trial, team event, scratch races and point races.

The championship will be played in accordance with UCI and PCF rules, Azhar said.

The title of the individual event of the championship will be defended by Ali Ilyas of Baikistan Club while the title of the team event will be defended by SSGC.

Managers meeting for championship of the participating teams will be held on November 11, he said.

It should be noted that PCF’s general council will be held on November 14. The meeting will be chaired by Azhar. Secretary general Nisar Ahmad will present a report on the performance of the last year. Changes to PCF constitution will be on agenda based on the recommendations of the legal adviser of the federation.