Faheem recovering fast from food poisoning

RAWALPINDI: All-rounder Faheem Ashraf is recovering fast as he suffered food poisoning on the midnight on Monday and was ruled out of the third One-Dayer against Zimbabwe.

His illness also forced Pakistan to shuffle around the playing XI that saw Khushdil Shah making his international debut.

“In fact Faheem was included in the playing XI for the third ODI but his late-night illness forced Pakistan camp to shuffle around with the combination even enabling Khushdil to make his ODI debut,” a Pakistan team official said.

Faheem stayed back at the hotel and was nursing his illness.

“He suffered a severe food poisoning late Monday night and could not sleep the whole night. He had been treated immediately and now he is resting at the team’s hotel,” the official added.