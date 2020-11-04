SA security team visits Pindi Stadium

RAWALPINDI: The four-member South Africa security delegation visited Pindi Stadium Tuesday morning where it was given a detailed briefing on the arrangements being made for the Pakistan and Zimbabwe one-day and T20 series.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan and PCB security adviser Col(r) Asif accompanied the team during their extended visit to the stadium, control room and surrounding areas.

The delegation headed by Mike Gajjar and included security manager Mohamed Zunaid Wadee, SACA Players Association representative Stephen Craig and CSA security consultant Rory Steyn. They also witnessed the third ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe for about three hours.

Later the security team visited the Interior Ministry in Islamabad and got a briefing on the arrangements in place for the visiting cricket teams. Pakistan has already decided to provide presidential security cover to the cricket teams — a luxury that has already been enjoyed by Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and hosts of international players during their commitments for their respective Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises.

The team also visited the South Africa High Commission in Islamabad before leaving for Karachi.

South Africa are expected to travel to Pakistan on or around January 15, 2021 to play two Tests and three T20 internationals. ‘The News’ has learned that Karachi and Lahore are expected to host two Test matches while the Pindi Stadium could well stage three T20s.