Covid-19 rules France’s Moutet out of Paris Masters

PARIS: French tennis player Corentin Moutet has tested positive for coronavirus and withdrawn from the ongoing Paris Masters tournament, the ATP announced on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old Moutet had been set to face Marin Cilic in the second round after beating Italian Salvatore Caruso on Monday, but instead the former US Open champion has been given a walkover into the last 16.
“After confirmation of a positive Covid-19 test on November 3, Corentin Moutet has been removed from the draw and placed in isolation,” the ATP said in a statement.
Several French players have tested positive for the virus in recent months, including Benoit Paire, Lucas Pouille and Fiona Ferro.