Spirited Southern Punjab overcome Balochistan

KARACHI: Southern Punjab made a dramatic fightback and romped to their second successive triumph when they defeated Balochistan by four wickets on the fourth and final day of their second round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at National Stadium on Tuesday.

Set to score 154, Southern Punjab raced to the target in 44.2 overs for the loss of six wickets after starting the day at 70-3.

Salman Ali Agha remained not out on 42, hammering seven fours in his 57-ball knock. Saif Badar, who was batting on 23 at stumps on the third day, fell for 37, hitting four fours and one six from 61 balls. Umar Siddiq got out for 22 after adding only eight runs to his overnight score. Umar struck three fours in his 58-ball knock. Test leggie Yasir Shah claimed 3-55, finishing the match with 8-170. Left-arm pacer Taj Wali got 2-16, for 4-82 match-haul. Balochistan had scored 372 and 112. Southern Punjab had posted 331 in their first innings.

“Last season was a lesson for us. From round four to eight we were at the second place,” Southern Punjab skipper Shan Masood told a post-match virtual news conference. “We could not finish in that season the game against Balochistan in Quetta which also deprived us of playing the final.

“In this match too we went behind but we made a fightback and bowlers responded well. Abbas came as a concussion substitute and we got advantage of that. I am pretty happy with the way Agha Salman batted in the first innings and now finished the game.

“Zahid is a quality bowler and he bowled according to the situation. His four wickets on Monday benefitted us a lot,” Shan said.

“It’s good that results are coming. Unlike last season bowlers have improved. I don’t think that there is any temperament issue. In five-day cricket sometimes batsmen dominate and sometimes bowlers do,” said Shan when asked why this time batsmen are not clicking.

“Our last five wickets had fallen quickly. Balochistan bowling was very good as they have a world-class spinner in Yasir Shah who claimed five wickets for his team. In the second innings when we had to score 154 to win, there were a few soft dismissals. In the first innings we could have bowled better and could slow down their scoring,” Shan said.

Balochistan skipper Yasir Shah said that he always tries to guide his troops. He said that he worked very hard in England with Mushtaq Ahmed and that had paid dividends there also and now he is taking wickets in the first-class season as well.

“In the first innings our batsmen batted well but in the second Imran Farhat came to bat late due to injury and we also faced the loss of ailing Bismillah Khan who had been taken to hospital and did not come to the match. We wanted to set around 270 target as it is difficult to bat in the fourth innings but we could not bat well,” Yasir said.

At the UBL Sports Complex, the showdown between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended a draw after some life had been put in the game by off-spinner Ashiq Ali of Sindh who produced his career-best figures.

Chasing 289 in 46 remaining overs, KP had scored 96-7 in their second innings in 45.4 overs when the game ended. Adil Amin scored 38 which came off 77 balls, striking six fours and one six. Ashiq Ali got 6-33, his career-best, finishing the game with 11-127.

Earlier, Sindh, who had a 54-run lead, resumed their second innings at 74-3 and declared it at 234-7 in 76 overs. The declaration came 26 minutes before tea which meant Sarfraz Ahmed did not give enough time to his bowlers to seal their second win for them. Asad Shafiq, who was batting on nine, went on to score unbeaten 72. The Test cricketer smashed six fours in his 130-ball knock. Hasan Mohsin made 45-ball 33, hammering four fours and one six. Sohail Khan made 21 not out off 16 balls, clobbering two fours.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan got 3-78, for match figures of 5-210. Left-arm spinner Khalid Usman clinched 2-76, for a match tally of 5-184.

Sindh had scored 361 in their first innings. In reply KP had posted 307.

At the end of the second round, Southern Punjab lead the race with 50 points. Sindh and Balochistan with 32 points each occupy second and third positions, respectively. Northern with 28 and KP with 11 are at the fourth and fifth places, respectively. Holders Central Punjab trail at the rock bottom with just six points.