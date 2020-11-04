PCB informs Babar he will lead Test side too on NZ tour

LAHORE: Pakistanâ€™s squad for New Zealand tour is likely to be named on November 11 and it is expected that Test captaincy will be given to Babar Azam, who has been serving as Pakistanâ€™s limited-overs captain for over a year.

It has been learnt that Babar has been informed about the change of hands at the Test level. Babar is to be replace Azhar Ali as the captain of the red-ball team.

Azharâ€™s meeting with chief patron Prime Minister Imran Khan for departmental cricket revival did not go down well with the PCB. Misbahul Haq, who also attended that meeting, has already quit the post of chief selector in the backdrop of that meeting, which was also attended by Mohammad Hafeez.

An official of the board confided that Azhar will be informed about the change of guard before Babar is handed the bridle of Test.

It has also been learnt that Rohail Nazir can be appointed the captain of Pakistan A team, which will also be travelling to New Zealand. Pakistan A has been named Pakistan Shaheen. The players selected for the senior side will also be eligible to play for the junior side during the tour.

As many as 35 players are likely to go to New Zealand.

The list of other team management members, including former captain Younis Khan, who will be the batting coach for the tour of England, will also be finalised next week.

The two squads will be announced together in order to ensure that Covid-19 SOPs are easily followed while making travel arrangements.