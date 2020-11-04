Philippine island left without power

MANILA: It could take months to restore power to a Philippine island of 260,000 people devastated by the country’s most powerful typhoon this year, the Red Cross said on Tuesday.

Eight towns on Catanduanes were cut off and an estimated 25,000 houses destroyed by Typhoon Goni, which was packing winds of 225 kilometres (140 miles) per hour when it slammed into the island on Sunday before sweeping across southern Luzon.