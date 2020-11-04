India hosts key naval exercise

NEW DELHI: India, Australia, Japan and the United States started a strategic navy drill on Tuesday in the Bay of Bengal, with all four countries keeping a wary eye on China’s growing military power.

The exercises -- with anti-submarine and anti-aircraft drills -- went ahead as India is embroiled in a deadly border showdown with China and has sought closer military ties with other countries.

The four nations make up the so-called Quad group (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue), established in 2007 to counter growing Chinese influence. Australia -- which also has problematic relations with China -- is taking part in the Malabar exercises for the first time in more than a decade, a sign of the growing importance of the group.

"Exercise Malabar is an important opportunity to work in concert with like-minded nations to support a secure, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," Australia’s Defence Minister, Linda Reynolds, said in a statement.