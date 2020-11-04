FB vows vigilance on election day misinformation

WASHINGTON: Facebook pledged real-time monitoring of Election Day misinformation and manipulation efforts as voters began in-person balloting across the United States on Tuesday.

Along with other social platforms, the company has promised to stem misinformation around the election, including premature claims of victory, seeking to avoid a repeat of 2016 manipulation efforts.

"Our Election Operations Centre will continue monitoring a range of issues in real time -- including reports of voter suppression content," said a Facebook statement posted on Twitter. "If we see attempts to suppress participation, intimidate voters, or organize to do so, the content will be removed." Facebook said its election center is also tracking other issues such as the actions by supporters of President Donald Trump to surround campaign buses for Democrat Joe Biden. "We are monitoring closely and will remove content calling for coordinated harm or interference with anyone’s ability to vote," Facebook said.