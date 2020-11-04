close
Wed Nov 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 4, 2020

HK police arrest producer

World

AFP
November 4, 2020

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong journalist was arrested on Tuesday in a probe her employer said was linked to a recent documentary she co-produced investigating an attack on democracy supporters by government loyalists. Citing police sources, public broadcaster RTHK said officers searched producer Choy Yuk-ling’s home and arrested her on suspicion of making an improper application to access vehicle licence plates.

Latest News

More From World