HK police arrest producer

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong journalist was arrested on Tuesday in a probe her employer said was linked to a recent documentary she co-produced investigating an attack on democracy supporters by government loyalists. Citing police sources, public broadcaster RTHK said officers searched producer Choy Yuk-ling’s home and arrested her on suspicion of making an improper application to access vehicle licence plates.