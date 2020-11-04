Girl rescued 91 hours after quake

BAYRAKLI, Turkey: A three-year-old girl was pulled from rubble on Tuesday, 91 hours after a powerful earthquake hit western Turkey, offering a ray of hope for grieving families as the death toll soared past 100.

But only hours after Ayda Gezgin was miraculously recovered in the hard-hit town of Bayrakli, rescuers found the lifeless body of her mother Fidan, 38, in the same room of their destroyed apartment, Turkey’s IHH Islamic charity told AFP.

Rescuers and families have been riding waves of emotion, from profound grief to elated relief, depending on whether bodies or survivors are extracted from the broken slabs of highrise buildings levelled by Friday’s 7.0-magnitude quake. The quake, felt as far away as Athens, killed two teenagers on their way home from school on the Greek island of Samos, where some homes collapsed.