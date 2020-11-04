Egypt frees 400 arrested in anti-govt protests

CAIRO: Egypt released on Tuesday over 400 people arrested in September for taking part in rare, nationwide protests that called for the toppling of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a judicial source said.

A Giza terrorism court "ordered the release of 416 suspects accused of participating in the September 20 demonstrations, but their release remains conditional," according to the source. Human rights lawyers have said around 2,000 people were taken into custody for participating in small-scale demonstrations that broke out in late September in rural and low-income areas throughout Egypt, including in the outskirts of the capital Cairo.

Amnesty International said security forces had killed at least two people during the demonstrations and called for an investigation in a statement in October. Videos of the brief protests were widely shared on social media, with trending hashtags demanding the removal of Sisi, especially by sympathisers of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood movement.