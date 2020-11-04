Athens’ first state-sanctioned mosque opens its doors

ATHENS: The first official mosque in Athens, delayed for more than a decade, opened its doors to a few faithful owing to the coronavirus, the capital’s Muslim community said on Tuesday.

The project to open a state-sanctioned mosque in Athens, the only European capital without one, was launched in 2007. It immediately ran into strong opposition from the influential Orthodox Church, as well as from nationalist groups. Athens will "finally have a place of worship for its Muslim inhabitants," Naim el Gadour, the president of the Muslim Union of Greece told AFP.

There will be no official inauguration, however, due to restrictions related to the virus outbreak, according to Zaki Sidi Mohammed, the mosque’s Moroccan Imam. The Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs announced the opening in a press release late on Monday, specifying that under the current circumstances only around 10 people at a time would be permitted to pray in the mosque. Some 650,000 Muslims live in Greece, the majority in Athens. Most are migrants who arrived in the country over the last 20 years.