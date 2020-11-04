Protecting the minority

The sudden case of Arzoo Masih, known better as Arzoo Raja, has brought some much-needed attention to the problem of forced conversions and our general treatment of religious minorities. The case began when she was abducted from inside her home while playing with her brother and sister by a neighbour said to be 44 years old. The neighbour has claimed he chose to marry her since she was 18 years old, although her documents, including certificates from her birth and her school show her to be no more than 13. A lower court then decided that she should be allowed to go with her husband. After the news broke in the media, the Sindh government promised that it would indeed implement the Child Marriages Act which prohibits the marriage of any person aged under 18 in the province. There are also other laws on forced conversions that are in place in the province.

Fortunately, after a delay, during which poor Arzoo must have suffered a great degree of trauma as did her parents, the case seems to be heading towards some sort of resolution. The Sindh High Court has ordered that Arzoo be moved to a shelter home till the matter is decided and has also suggested that she would be best placed with her parents. Minority rights groups in the province and also minority MNAs have been condemning the case, and also the delayed action of the Sindh government. They point out that the laws are useless unless they can be enforced. This indeed is the case. Minority groups from other provinces have also staged protests.

The problem has gone on for far too long. It is time that some definite action was taken, and some measures put in place to protect young girls from such marriages. The Hindu community has been a victim in the past. Christians in Punjab have also suffered similar violence in similar forced marriages. Such a blase attitude in a country where girls from minority communities are abducted and forcibly converted every month shows how little attention is paid to the rights of minorities. Even leaving aside the fact that it is doubtful those of minor age are capable of freely changing their religion, is there any doubt that the concerns of the parents would not have been swept away immediately had they not been poor and religiously in the minority?

The entire matter is a grave offence of human rights. What we need is action on the ground. This has come in Arzoo's case and we hope the matter will be settled as per the law and as per the situation that exists. No child aged 13 can determine whom to marry or whether to change her religion. Until we take concrete action to counter this issue of forced marriages and conversions, we have no right to boast about how equal rights are granted to all. Instead, we need to look at ourselves and decide if this is the kind of discriminatory society we want to maintain going forward.