Blocked roads

In our country, roads are blocked for all kinds of social and religious gatherings. This happens in residential areas too, creating a lot of problems for residents. If roads are blocked, where will residents go? How will they go to their workplaces? How will they manage to travel in case of a medical emergency? Besides blocking the roads, the people who host such gatherings also use speakers and create a lot of disturbance for the people who live nearby. Also, the second wave of Covid-19 has arrived in Pakistan. One of the main reasons for its spread is the violation of SOPs in social and religious gatherings where there is not enough space to follow social distancing measures. It is shocking that even though the number of Covid-19 cases is rising, the people aren’t taking the virus seriously. Don’t they remember the days when the country was under a strict lockdown? The authorities should take steps to minimise social and religious gathers to contain the spread of the virus. Moreover, all such gatherings should be organised in open grounds so that residential roads are not blocked.

Muzaffar Khoso

Sukkur