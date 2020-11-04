Engineers’ future

This refers to the letter ‘No jobs for engineers’ (Nov 3) by Engr Intizar Khan. The writer is correct when he says that thousands of engineers are jobless in Pakistan and the country keeps producing more engineers every year. Instead of approving engineering institutions, the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) should pay attention to creating jobs for jobless engineers.

It is unfortunate that ever since its creation, the PEC took no actions to create jobs for fresh graduates. The institute only register engineers, contractors and firms every year and does nothing else. The incumbent government should look into this critical issue. The PEC should also revisit its KPIs and work towards the welfare of engineers.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad