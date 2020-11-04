Transport woes

It is impossible to understand the reason for a lack of state-of-the-art public transportation in Karachi. Old buses, which are in a dilapidated condition, run on the city’s streets.

On the other hand, other urban cities like Lahore and Peshawar have better public buses. The government should pay immediate attention to this issue of public transportation in Karachi. The city needs new buses so that residents can travel easily and with convenience.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi