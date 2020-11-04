Untrained teachers

The state of education in Balochistan is highly unsatisfactory. It is quite unfortunate that the relevant authorities have paid no attention to working towards improving the education sector. A majority of teachers that are appointed in public schools are not trained at all. For example, an English teacher doesn’t know the basic rules of the language.

Because of these unqualified teachers, students are facing a lot of problems. The government has to look into the issue. Teachers’ training should be made mandatory before their appointment. Our children are the asset of our country and we should make sincere efforts to ensure that they receive high-quality education.

Zaman Gamani

Turbat